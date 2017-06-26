Monday, June 26, 2017

Debian 9 'Stretch' Tutorial
Linux tutorials

Tutorial: How To Install Debian 9 ‘Stretch’

Giuseppe Molica
Introduction After 26 months of development the Debian project released its new stable version, Debian 9, code name 'Stretch'. Thanks to the work of the...
elasticsearch analytics engine logo
Linux tutorials

Analytics Engines: Elasticsearch 5.4 on Ubuntu 16.04

Giuseppe Molica
Elasticsearch - A Distributed Analytics Engine Elasticsearch is an open-source, highly scalable, full-text search and analytics engine. It is part of a full stack called Elastic...
Linux tutorials

Logs Management: Graylog 2 on Ubuntu 16.04

Giuseppe Molica
Graylog: a powerful logs management system Graylog is an open source logs management system which parses and enriches log messages, wire and event data from...
MongoDB database Logo
Linux tutorials

Install MongoDB 3.4 Database System on Ubuntu 16.04

Giuseppe Molica
Introduction to the MongoDB Database System MongoDB is an open source database system, classified as NoSQL. Unlike a relational database, MongoDB stores data in documents,...
Munin master
Linux tutorials

Install and configure Munin master on Ubuntu 17.04

Giuseppe Molica
Introduction Munin is a monitoring tool that can help analyze resource trends, presenting information in graphs through a web interface. The installation come with a...
install MySQL
Linux tutorials

How to configure remote and secure connections for MySQL on CentOS...

Giuseppe Molica
Introduction MySQL is an open source SQL database management system developed by Oracle Corporation. SQL stands for Structured Query Language, which is a standardized language used...
install mantisbt
Linux tutorials

How to install MantisBT 2.4 on CentOS 7

Giuseppe Molica
Introduction Mantis Bug Tracker, or MantisBT, is a web based bug tracking system, available since November 2000. MantisBT is written in PHP and supports multiple...
lamp stack logo
Linux tutorials

How to install LAMP stack on Ubuntu 17.04

Giuseppe Molica
Introduction LAMP stack is a group of tools installed on a server to enable hosting dynamic websites and web apps. The acronym stands for: Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP. In this tutorial we'll...
Linux tutorials

How to install Ubuntu 17.04 Server, or ‘Zesty Zapus’

Giuseppe Molica
Introduction - Ubuntu 17.04 In April 2017, Canonical finally released the new version of it's GNU/Linux distribution, Ubuntu 17.04 - also named Zesty Zapus. In this...
Installing HAProxy - logo
Linux tutorials

Installing HAProxy for Load Balancing on CentOS 7

Giuseppe Molica
Introduction to Load Balancing Before we begin the tutorial, which will cover installing HAProxy for load balancing, let's first talk about the concept of load balancing. Many high-traffic...

Security

Centos

centOS Linux 7
Announcements

New release of CentOS Linux 7

Giuseppe Molica
Introduction Since the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3, we've been waiting for a new version of CentOS. And, of course, it's no surprise...
Awesome

RHCSA module 2 – Log management, disk partition and LVM management

Rajneesh Upadhyay
Log management, disk partition and LVM management  for RHCSA-An introduction Log management, disk partition and LVM management are important aspect from RHCSA point of view.This...

Install and using netstat in Linux

CentOS

Jenkins Management in Linux

CentOS

How to install Ansible and Use it in Automation

CentOS

Automatically install configure Nginx with php-fpm and one from MySQL, PostgreSQL...

CentOS

Interviews

CentOS

Learn file management commnad line required for RHCSA

Rajneesh Upadhyay
3.0 Introduction to Red Hat Linux Key file system Welcome back, in this ‘RHCSA examination preparation...
Gaming On Linux

Counter Strike Global Offensive Confirmed For Linux

Panos Georgiadis
Gabe Newell, co-founder of Valve gave an interview and confirmed the Counter Strike Global Offensive...
interviews

Interview With Sancho Lerena From Pandora FMS

Panos Georgiadis
Hello Unixmen readers, today we have a special guest here at our desk! Ladies and...
CentOS

Knockd – Detailed And Simpler

gokul
As I could see there are lot of articles about knockd and it’s implementation. So,...
interviews

Exclusive Interview with Illumos Founder Garrett D’Amore

M. Zinoune
During the week, Unixmen exclusively interviewed Illumos Founder, Garrett D'Amore. Garrett has worked for the...
interviews

Introduction to LanyFS

M. Zinoune
Back in July 2012, I had the privilege of talking with Dan Luedtke. He was...
