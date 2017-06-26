Latest Articles
Tutorial: How To Install Debian 9 ‘Stretch’
Introduction After 26 months of development the Debian project released its new stable version, Debian 9, code name 'Stretch'. Thanks to the work of the...
Analytics Engines: Elasticsearch 5.4 on Ubuntu 16.04
Elasticsearch - A Distributed Analytics Engine Elasticsearch is an open-source, highly scalable, full-text search and analytics engine. It is part of a full stack called Elastic...
Logs Management: Graylog 2 on Ubuntu 16.04
Graylog: a powerful logs management system Graylog is an open source logs management system which parses and enriches log messages, wire and event data from...
Install MongoDB 3.4 Database System on Ubuntu 16.04
Introduction to the MongoDB Database System MongoDB is an open source database system, classified as NoSQL. Unlike a relational database, MongoDB stores data in documents,...
Install and configure Munin master on Ubuntu 17.04
Introduction Munin is a monitoring tool that can help analyze resource trends, presenting information in graphs through a web interface. The installation come with a...
How to configure remote and secure connections for MySQL on CentOS...
Introduction MySQL is an open source SQL database management system developed by Oracle Corporation. SQL stands for Structured Query Language, which is a standardized language used...
How to install MantisBT 2.4 on CentOS 7
Introduction Mantis Bug Tracker, or MantisBT, is a web based bug tracking system, available since November 2000. MantisBT is written in PHP and supports multiple...
How to install LAMP stack on Ubuntu 17.04
Introduction LAMP stack is a group of tools installed on a server to enable hosting dynamic websites and web apps. The acronym stands for: Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP. In this tutorial we'll...
How to install Ubuntu 17.04 Server, or ‘Zesty Zapus’
Introduction - Ubuntu 17.04 In April 2017, Canonical finally released the new version of it's GNU/Linux distribution, Ubuntu 17.04 - also named Zesty Zapus. In this...
Installing HAProxy for Load Balancing on CentOS 7
Introduction to Load Balancing Before we begin the tutorial, which will cover installing HAProxy for load balancing, let's first talk about the concept of load balancing. Many high-traffic...
Security
Let’s Encrypt your Apache webserver on CentOS 7
Introduction It was September when, with a post on its blog, Google announced that starting from Chrome 56, its browser will mark non-secure pages containing...
Centos
New release of CentOS Linux 7
Introduction Since the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3, we've been waiting for a new version of CentOS. And, of course, it's no surprise...
RHCSA module 2 – Log management, disk partition and LVM management
Log management, disk partition and LVM management for RHCSA-An introduction Log management, disk partition and LVM management are important aspect from RHCSA point of view.This...
Interviews
Learn file management commnad line required for RHCSA
3.0 Introduction to Red Hat Linux Key file system Welcome back, in this ‘RHCSA examination preparation...
Counter Strike Global Offensive Confirmed For Linux
Gabe Newell, co-founder of Valve gave an interview and confirmed the Counter Strike Global Offensive...
Interview With Sancho Lerena From Pandora FMS
Hello Unixmen readers, today we have a special guest here at our desk! Ladies and...
Knockd – Detailed And Simpler
As I could see there are lot of articles about knockd and it’s implementation. So,...
Exclusive Interview with Illumos Founder Garrett D’Amore
During the week, Unixmen exclusively interviewed Illumos Founder, Garrett D'Amore. Garrett has worked for the...
Introduction to LanyFS
Back in July 2012, I had the privilege of talking with Dan Luedtke. He was...